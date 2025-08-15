Five unexpected ways AI is transforming finance 

Finance leaders are finally coming around to AI. They have traditionally been cautious about relying on systems they don’t fully understand – and rightly so. But that is changing as their confidence in more advanced AI systems grows.

In fact, CFO perceptions of generative AI’s importance for financial planning and analysis has nearly doubled this year. Nine in ten finance chiefs now deem it “very or extremely important,” up from 47% in March 2024, according to a new report by Pymnts Intelligence, a data platform. This signals a growing operational dependence on generative AI across core financial functions, such as reporting, cost management and strategic planning.

But AI systems can go far beyond crunching numbers and automating spreadsheets. From deciphering behavioural cues to decoding trader slang, AI’s role in finance is expanding in new and unexpected directions.

Here are five surprising ways it is reshaping the financial world – for better or worse.