AI no longer just a nice-to-have for competitive finance teams

The image of the CFO hunched over spreadsheets is quickly becoming outdated. Today’s finance leaders are not just gatekeeping balance sheets and tracking budgets, they’re key players in shaping business direction, driving growth and future-proofing operations.

As economic uncertainty continues to hang over the business landscape, the modern CFO is expected to provide not just oversight but foresight as well. It’s not just about what happened last quarter, it’s about what will happen next and how to steer the business in the right direction.

While the traditional responsibilities of the CFO remain foundational, expectations of CFOs continue to expand. Recent research shows that CFO tenure is at a six-year low, reflecting the growing pressure and scope of the position. From responding to geopolitical shocks to managing business acumen and leading technology transformation, today’s CFO has to bring more than just financial fluency – they must lead with vision and efficiency too.

In order to rise to the challenge, CFOs must work smarter. This starts with technology.

Tehe CFO’s shifting priorities

CFOs who want to remain competitive are turning to AI and automation to carry out low-risk tasks, thereby removing inefficiencies and freeing up time for strategic decision-making. These tools are already revolutionising business functions, from HR to marketing, and finance is no exception.

AI is helping finance teams automate time-consuming tasks such as invoice-matching, expense validation and anomaly detection. This shift reduces manual errors, increases processing speed and liberates finance professionals to focus on strategic analysis and decision making.

Recent research by Grant Thornton, a management consultant, has revealed that 71% of CFOs see AI and similar technologies as major considerations in their digital transformation plans. Yet one-third of those surveyed admit they lack the foundational infrastructure to fully capitalise on them. For CFOs, this isn’t just a missed opportunity, it’s a risk to the entire business.

The takeaway is clear: AI adoption isn’t just a want, it’s a need. Businesses that fail to embrace intelligent finance systems will fall behind competitors that are already using them to sharpen decision-making and increase efficiency.

Bringing your finance team with you

While these tools are a necessity to remain competitive, they alone are not enough. The success of any digital transformation hinges on strong leadership. CFOs will only realise the full benefit and return on investment of AI if their teams are trained, aligned and confident in using it.

This starts with communication. Finance teams need to understand why changes are being made, what pain points are being remedied and how the new tools fit into the company’s broader strategic goals. Otherwise, AI risks being viewed as a top-down mandate rather than a business enabler.

Training is also essential. Research by KPMG shows that less than half (47%) of employees using AI have received any formal education on the technology, with another 14% admitting they don’t know how to use it at all. Senior finance leaders must prioritise upskilling their teams to ensure they can confidently adopt and adapt to the new systems being implemented. This will ensure that the business reaps the benefits that AI can bring.

Continuity is crucial. Financial departments are complex and fast-moving beasts, so any sudden disruption can disrupt workflows and damage trust. CFOs need to enforce a phased rollout, selecting tools that integrate seamlessly with existing processes in order to ease adoption and ensure long-term success. When teams are brought along on the journey, AI becomes a powerful productivity multiplier, not a point of resistance. And, when AI is deployed properly, it can deliver a strong ROI.

The road ahead for AI in finance

The role of the CFO is being redefined in real time and while the change can feel overwhelming to some, the direction is clear. The CFO of the future is a strategist, a technologist and a builder of resilient teams. They are the bridge between financial integrity and innovation, between tactical execution and long-term vision.

In order to keep up, CFOs need to embrace smarter systems, elevate their teams and commit to continuous reinvention. In today’s digital-first economy, financial leadership is no longer just about controlling the numbers, it’s about shaping the future that’s in front of them.

Aidana Zhakupbekova is the chief financial officer at Rydoo, an expense-management firm.

