Confessions of an inside trader: ‘market uncertainty is a breeding ground for rule-breaking’ 

Tom Hardin, a former insider trader turned FBI informant, explores how easily misconduct can happen in the current financial climate – and what business leaders can do to prevent it

Sam Birchall
02 May 2025
