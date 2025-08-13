Finance & Investment

10 subtle signs of fraud lurking in your ledger 

Fraudsters are silently draining millions from businesses every year and their activities are often hidden in plain sight. From spoof vendors to ghost employees, forensic accountants reveal the red flags lurking in your company’s ledger

Sam Birchall
13 Aug 2025
