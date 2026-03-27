Talent & Culture

Living under the threat of an AI-related job carnage is taking a toll on workers

Sleepless nights, lost work identity and resistance to change: the fear of being replaced by AI is taking effect in the workplace

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Sam Birchall
27 Mar 2026
Talent & CultureAIC-SuiteCorporate Culture

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