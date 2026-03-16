Leadership

Why it’s time for CEOs to brush up on their storytelling skills

Storytelling was once seen as a nice-to-have, left mostly to marketing teams and brand strategists. Today, in a complex and transparent world, how leaders communicate shapes trust just as much as the strategies they deliver

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Sam Birchall
16 Mar 2026
LeadershipArtificial IntelligenceC-SuiteCEOCorporate Culture

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