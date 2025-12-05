Talent & Culture

AI is eroding leadership credibility, survey shows

The skills that leaders will most need in the AI era –  empathy and authentic communication – are the ones most threatened when AI begins to mediate core managerial interactions

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
05 Dec 2025
LeadershipTalent & Culture

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours