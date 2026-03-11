Three-minute explainer on…AI Replacement Dysfunction

Not long ago, the conversation around artificial intelligence was dominated by excitement about productivity gains and a radically more efficient future. Today, that optimism is increasingly tempered by a more personal question: where do humans fit in?

Recent layoffs have intensified those concerns. Amazon is in the process of cutting 14,000 employees, citing efficiency gains driven by AI adoption across the company. They are not alone: nearly half (41%) of companies worldwide expect AI to drive workforce reductions over the next five years.

Unsurprisingly, the looming threat of an AI-related job carnage is sparking anxiety among employees. A recent KPMG survey found that 57% of employees fear AI could harm their job security, signalling a growing mental health challenge for organisations navigating technological change.

A new name for a growing problem

Two researchers are now warning that the psychological effects of AI disruption may be significant enough to warrant a new clinical label. In a new academic paper, they propose the term AI Replacement Dysfunction (AIRD) to describe the distress linked not only to automation itself, but to the persistent fear of being replaced by it.

According to the authors, this uncertainty can trigger symptoms including anxiety, insomnia, paranoia and a loss of professional identity, even among otherwise healthy individuals. The issue, they argue, is less about job loss itself and more about prolonged exposure to perceived instability and loss of control.

A key insight behind AIRD is that psychological strain does not require actual redundancy. The anticipation of displacement can be enough to alter behaviour and wellbeing. Employees may question the relevance of their skills, struggle to plan long-term careers, or feel their professional value eroding before any structural change occurs. In this sense, AI is already reshaping how people experience work long before organisational charts change.

Managing the emotional climate of AI adoption

Experts stress that AI itself is not inherently harmful – poor implementation is. Dr Aaron Taylor, head of human resource management at Arden University, argues that uncertainty and lack of transparency are the real drivers of workplace anxiety.

Employers can mitigate these effects through clear communication, employee involvement and structured support. Upskilling programmes, coaching and wellbeing check-ins help workers see a future alongside AI rather than in competition with it. The most successful organisations frame AI as augmentation, not substitution, reinforcing human autonomy and the continued importance of uniquely human skills.

As Taylor puts it: “The future of work depends on embedding AI in ways that uphold fairness, transparency and human value, while supporting employees to grow into new roles.”