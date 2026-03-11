Orchestrating growth in the age of AI Search

SS

Search has fundamentally changed over the last 18 months, driven by two forces coming together. The first is human curiosity, which is boundless. Users increasingly expect that they can ask almost anything online and get a meaningful answer.

The second is rapid progress in AI, which now allows Search to better understand questions and return genuinely useful responses.

This can be seen in how Search is evolving, with features like AI Overviews and AI Mode designed to respond to those higher expectations.

I often think about this in terms of my daughter. When she asks me a question and I give a vague or unhelpful answer, she doesn’t stop asking. She simply asks again in a different way, becoming increasingly frustrated. But when I give her a good answer, she still keeps asking questions but they are richer and more developed; her curiosity is being fuelled rather than blocked.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing in Search today. Better answers don’t reduce searching, they encourage more of it. In our biggest markets like the U.S. and India, AI Overviews is driving over 10% increase* in usage of Google for the types of queries that show AI Overviews. When people get clarity, they go deeper.