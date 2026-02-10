From keywords to intent: how AI is reshaping modern Search

CSM

When you are running 15 or more tests a year, not all of them will deliver a clear performance uplift and that has to be accepted upfront. A test that does not perform as expected is not a setback. It is still a learning opportunity. You analyse what happened, adjust, and move forward.

Psychological safety comes from treating everything as a test and reinforcing that all outcomes generate valuable data. Knowing what not to do can be just as important as knowing what to double down on.

The key is strong alignment between brand and agency. Decisions are made together, expectations are clear, and outcomes are shared openly, whether they are positive or more neutral. That removes fear and enables faster learning. The only real risk is running activity without proper test design. If a test is not structured correctly, you do not learn anything. With the right framework in place, every test moves the organisation forward.