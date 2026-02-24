Marketing

How B&Q is reinventing growth with AI-powered Search

As demand moves in real time, B&Q reveals how AI-powered Search, flexible budgets and demand-led growth are reshaping strategy, unlocking new performance and driving measurable business impact.

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Digital TransformationMarketingB2B MarketingDigitalSponsored

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours