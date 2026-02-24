How B&Q is reinventing growth with AI-powered Search

When it comes to Search, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how people discover, compare and decide. Consumer demand is becoming increasingly dynamic, especially at retail firms like B&Q, where everything from sunshine to sentiment drives behaviour. Old-school planning can no longer keep up, which is why demand-led growth is emerging as a new operating model.

Flexible budgets, real-time signals and AI-powered activations help brands respond in the moment it appears. B&Q is already showing how powerful that shift can be. To explore this and more, Tom Watts, director of commercial content at Raconteur, sat down with Tara West, head of performance media and SEO at B&Q.

Q Search and shopping behaviours are evolving quickly. From a B&Q perspective, how are customers searching differently today? TW We’re seeing a few key shifts. First, customers are looking for far more choice and doing much more comparison. We recently launched our marketplace, which allows us to offer millions of products, and naturally that leads to increased comparison. We’re also seeing more informational searches, with customers looking for product features or how to install something, alongside traditional product searches. Search has also become much more unpredictable. We used to plan budgets rigidly with a clear sense of seasonality, but that’s changed. You might have a very warm Easter and suddenly need to pull budget forward because demand spikes in March. Later in the year, demand might soften. That flexibility has become essential because consumer behaviour is far harder to predict.

Q Given that unpredictability, what made this the right moment to fundamentally rethink how budgets respond to demand? TW We were seeing consistent instances where demand was clearly there, but without flexible budgets we couldn’t capture it. That meant we weren’t showing customers what they could be buying from us or helping them complete their home projects. When we visualised this, you could see big spikes in demand while investment stayed flat. There was a clear gap where we weren’t meeting customers at the moment they were searching. That’s what made us realise now was the right time to test demand-led growth. Without it, we risked staying stuck in a rigid model that no longer reflected how people actually behaved.

Q That shift led you to adopt a demand-led growth model. It’s a term that’s gaining traction but is often misunderstood. How would you define it in practice? TW It’s useful to start with what demand-led growth isn’t. Sometimes people think it just means having extra pockets of budget for unexpected demand events. But in reality, it’s about being completely fluid. Rather than trying to predict demand, you allow budgets to flex naturally in response to real-time signals. As long as you’re meeting efficiency and profitability targets, you can invest when demand appears, instead of forcing spend into a rigid plan.

Q So how does that philosophy translate into day-to-day execution at B&Q, particularly in a highly seasonal environment? How do you use AI and real-time data to respond to factors like weather, economic shifts or consumer sentiment while staying aligned to long-term goals? TW We use AI and data in several ways. One of the most impactful is using total business sales data to spot emerging trends and then aligning our search activity to capture those opportunities. Recently, a grey vase we sell was picked up by an influencer and received significant press coverage. Demand spiked very quickly. That uplift first appeared in our total business data, and AI helped us identify the trend early. This meant we could rapidly build strong Search coverage, so that when customers searched, we were visible and aligned with our wider marketing activity.

Q That real-time responsiveness became central to your recent demand-led budgeting rollout using SA360. Can you explain what SA360 is and the impact it had? TW SA360 is the platform we run all of our paid Search activity through. The impact of the test was significant. Between April and July, we saw a 33% increase in online revenue from SA360-driven paid Search alone. Importantly, our return on ad spend (ROAS) remained stable throughout the period, which made this a very successful test. Reaching that point didn’t happen overnight. Over many years, we built a robust evidence base through geo-testing and incrementally testing to demonstrate the value of paid Search. This year, we were finally able to secure approval to run flexible budgets over peak periods. The three-month test involved close collaboration with teams across finance and data, and the results were extremely positive.

Q With that level of budget agility, how did you ensure governance, transparency and brand standards remained firmly in place? TW A key part was recognising that different teams started from different places, and meeting each of them there. Our finance team, for example, wanted full visibility of the data, so we shared everything from weekly spend updates to monthly deep dives. We also broke performance down by fulfilment type, such as click and collect versus home delivery, which helped finance understand profitability in more depth. Rather than asking for uncapped budgets, we focused on reassurance: spend would only increase when demand and returns were there. Weekly check-ins were invaluable in understanding concerns and tailoring reporting to build confidence.

Q How are attribution and reporting helping demonstrate impact at senior and board level and guide future investment? TW We use a combination of measurement approaches. For weekly reporting, we rely on in-platform SA360 data and Google Analytics. For less frequent reporting, we use total business sales data to assess profitability. More recently, we’ve been exploring media mix modelling (MMM) alongside causal impact studies. One key learning has been ensuring everyone understands the differences between these attribution models. Once that understanding is in place, it becomes much easier to align on how success should be measured.

Q Shifting to demand-led growth isn’t just about tools. How did you bring teams like data and measurement along on the journey? TW Listening has been crucial. Understanding concerns and addressing them directly helps put teams at ease. With the data teams in particular, it’s been powerful to show the real-world impact of the data they provide and better understand how it helps us grow the business and meet customers at the moment they’re searching. One of B&Q’s values is bravery, and that became important at moments when things felt uncomfortable. We reminded ourselves that this was an exciting test and worth trying. That mindset helped galvanise teams and keep momentum going.

Q For leaders in other sectors, what’s one practical first step to start a demand-led growth journey, and what early success signals should they watch for? TW Securing buy-in for a small initial test is key, perhaps over a month or six weeks during a peak period. Once you have that first test, you can build the case for ongoing adoption. Before asking for it, proving the value of the channel through geo tests or modelling helps reduce perceived risk. The reassurance comes from knowing the budget will only be used if returns are delivered. That first test really is the foundation.

Q Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of AI-enabled growth and where demand-led marketing is heading? TW AI will become even more powerful as we feed in richer signals, whether that’s audience data, profit data or other performance indicators. The more signals we provide, the more effectively AI can optimise. From a demand-led perspective, we’re still early in the journey. I’m excited to continue demonstrating the impact and highlighting moments where flexible budgets allow us to capture opportunities we would otherwise miss. That storytelling is key to helping the business see Search as a growth lever, not just a cost line on a spreadsheet.

Explore the full demand-led growth video series to see how leading brands are using AI-powered Search to capture real-time intent and drive measurable growth in an increasingly dynamic demand landscape – featuring experts from Google UK, M&S and Connective3.