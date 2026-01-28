Technology

How AI is transforming the automotive purchase journey

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how people research big-ticket purchases, like electric vehicles. Leaders from Google UK share insights into how AI-powered Search is changing automotive research, and what this means for brands trying to show up helpfully across the funnel.

TechnologyDigitalSponsored

