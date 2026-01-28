How AI is transforming the automotive purchase journey

SB

We’re asked this a lot, and there are really two parts to it: organic (SEO) and paid media.

On the organic side, the fundamentals haven’t changed. What “good” looks like is still largely the same. Brands need to ensure their content is discoverable and properly structured, with data that Google’s algorithms can surface. That means investing in richer, deeper content that’s genuinely helpful to the person searching.

At its core, it’s about truly answering the question. Is there authentic, first-hand experience reflected in the content? Does it go deep enough to be genuinely useful? Visual formats play an important role here. Images and video are particularly effective for complex queries, helping people understand information faster and with greater confidence.On the paid media side, the challenge is different.

As queries become longer, more conversational and more personalised, it’s increasingly difficult to manually optimise or rely on traditional keyword strategies. There’s simply no practical way to anticipate and manage that level of complexity. That’s why advertisers are increasingly adopting AI-powered campaign formats like AI Max. These formats allow the system to understand the intent behind each query and serve the most relevant ad, with the right creative and the right landing page, at exactly the right moment.

Behind the scenes, measurement also needs to evolve. When someone arrives via an AI Overview or AI Mode result, they’re often more pre-qualified. They’ve already done a significant amount of research, which means they tend to be higher-intent and more valuable visits. The way marketers measure and value that traffic needs to keep pace, because those signals are what ultimately feed the paid algorithms.

Ultimately, it comes down to three things: strong SEO foundations, adoption of AI-powered campaign formats, and measurement that reflects how these new journeys are really playing out.