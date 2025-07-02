Finance & Investment

Three-minute explainer on… finfluencers

Social media is reshaping the financial landscape, with commentary being dispensed through 60-second clips on TikTok. For finance leaders that shift is both a challenge and an opportunity

Sam Birchall
02 Jul 2025
