A

We do extensive research before we invest in a company. We always meet with the chairperson, the CEO and the CFO and we talk to our fellow shareholders as we enter into a new position. During this time, we look at all aspects of what drives valuation, from brand reputation and financial performance to attracting top talent. That means paying executives well and in a way that aligns with shareholder interests and value creation.

We’re very focused on the construction of boards at public companies. We like to make sure that board members and non-executive directors (NED) are there to provide value and support by dedicating more time to each role. They are not just there to check boxes, they are there to add strategic value and have skin in the game. Sadly, we’ve found this isn’t always the case at public companies. Here, boards often fail to hold the company to account.

There are two reasons for this. First, the information they use to make decisions always comes from the CEO and CFO, which can be biased. Second, they don’t spend enough time with these companies. Your typical board member and NED at a private company spends 35-40 days with management. Public companies are lucky to get 12-14 days.