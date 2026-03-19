Opinion

Non-linear career paths are redefining what it means to be CFO-ready

More than a third of female CFOs in the FTSE 100 have followed non-linear career paths, moving between functions, organisations and sectors. New findings suggest that this is setting them up for success

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Aisling Harney
Senior director of international finance at OneStream Software
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFOWomen

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