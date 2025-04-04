Opinion

The CFO role has always been demanding, but finance chiefs are reaching a breaking point 

In the face of mounting stress, immense scrutiny and slumping shares, it’s little wonder that finance chiefs are questioning whether the role is still worth it 

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
04 Apr 2025
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFOOpinion

Read this next