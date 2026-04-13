Dungeons & Dragons, Taylor Swift and football: How CFOs are beating burnout

They may be charged with safeguarding the health of the business, but many finance chiefs are at risk of neglecting their own. A poll of more than 1,000 UK finance decision-makers by the software firm Iplicit found that almost all (93%) report routinely working beyond their contracted hours, while two in five report feeling stressed at work “most of the time”.

The pressure is being driven less by market shocks than by structural strain. Insufficient staffing tops the list of stressors, followed by tight budgets and the sheer time burden of producing reports, from audits to year-end accounts. Day-to-day pressures such as managing teams, dealing with fraud and security risks, and meeting board reporting demands only add to the load.

There is a growing risk that burnout, not balance sheets, becomes the next major liability. Here, a group of CFOs share what they do to protect themselves.

Move to recharge

Like many, Patrick Villanova, CFO of BlackLine, stresses the importance of physical activity as a mental reset. “You have to be deliberate about making time for yourself otherwise it just gets filled with work. For me, jogging, swimming or long walks provide a natural break, energising both the body and the mind.”

When the world is quiet, I can get into flow

That said, exercise doesn’t have to be boring. Nicci Setchell, CFO at ManyPets, discovered the joys of aerial hoop in her forties. She describes it as a circus-themed fitness class involving a circular steel apparatus suspended from the ceiling. “It’s fun and challenging, completely different from my day job…exercising and laughing are essential for balance.”

For others, sports offers a quiet, personal escape. Jon Mahood, CFO at Laundryheap, plays golf whenever he can. “Golf is my time to switch off and be in my own space,” he says. “It also teaches resilience and the game moves your emotions around. A good shot lifts you, a bad one can bring you down, often one after the other.”

Mindfulness matters

For Rachita Sundar, CFO at Qualtrics, mindfulness practices work best. “I’m a trained yoga instructor and although I haven’t taught in a few years, the practice grounds me. I try to return to it three or four times a week. Yoga combines breath, mind and body and it brings everything together. That’s what keeps me centred.”

Mindfulness, however, doesn’t follow a single formula. What matters is finding an activity that creates space away from the noise of day-to-day responsibilities. For some, that means stillness, for others, it’s about deep focus. Like Go Live Data’s Tim Langley: “I code at 3 am,” he says. “That might sound like work, but it is therapy for me. When the world is quiet, I can get into flow.”

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Seeking support is not a sign of weakness, it’s a proactive step toward resilience and sustainable leadership. Karen Williams, CFO at Amex GBT, shares a personal experience balancing career, family and supporting a loved one. “I benefited from therapy through my company’s employee assistance program and encourage anyone who needs support to explore what their employer offers.”

It might sound nerdy, but it’s a great way to unwind

Professional help isn’t the only option. Kristina Majauskaitė-Adomavičienė, CFO at Paystrax, emphasises the value of peer support and professional networks. “Support from other C-suiters helps manage difficult situations. Sharing issues reduces stress and leads to better decisions.”

Asking for help can be daunting, especially for CFOs who can often fall into the trap of micro-managing out of a desire for precision and control. Emma Seymour, CFO at Deputy, advises delegating less critical tasks and empowering trusted team members. “Focus on the big picture while your team handles details,” she says. “Hiring specialists for complex tasks, like regulation experts, ensures you don’t get overwhelmed and can concentrate on strategic decisions.”

Engage with the community

Engaging with communities, whether professional, charitable or local, can provide perspective and emotional balance that counteracts the pressures of senior leadership.

Karla Smith, CFO at Ogilvy UK, champions mental health across her industry. A trained mental health ally and trustee of the charity NABS, she supports initiatives ranging from monthly finance meetings featuring sound baths to launching an Ogilvy choir. “By embedding wellbeing into company culture, CFOs show that mental health support is both a strategic and human priority,” Smith says. Her approach reflects a growing recognition that CFOs can influence not only financial performance but also organisational culture.

Exercising and laughing are essential for balance.

Andrew Collis, Group CFO at Moneypenny, finds grounding through local involvement. “I’ve coached my sons’ football teams for 12 years. Seeing teams develop and grow together is incredibly rewarding,” he says, adding that coaching provides a sense of shared progress and connection that contrasts with the often solitary pressures of executive decision-making.

Collis was also behind the introduction of two beehives full of native British honeybees being installed at Moneypenny’s office in Wrexham to support biodiversity. Activities rooted in community, he explains, allow people to step outside corporate hierarchies, reconnect with others and gain perspective that carries back into their leadership roles.

Quality time with loved ones

Time with family and close friends provides a crucial counterbalance to work pressures. Seismic’s CFO, Evan Goldstein, says he prioritises experiences with his children rather than physical goods. “My daughter and I are fans of Taylor Swift, so we go to concerts together. As for my son, we share a passion for cars. We go on drives, visit car hangouts and talk about cars.”

Stefan Wolvaardt, CFO of Simply Asset Finance, finds release in hobbies with like-minded peers. “Once a month I get together with a group of friends, most of whom also work in senior finance roles, to play Dungeons and Dragons,” he says. “It might sound nerdy, but it’s a great way to unwind and spend time with people who understand the pressures of the job.”