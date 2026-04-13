Finance & Investment

Dungeons & Dragons, Taylor Swift and football: How CFOs are beating burnout

CFOs are the guardians of corporate health, but their own wellbeing deserves attention. Here, a group of finance execs share how they stay balanced

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Sam Birchall
13 Apr 2026
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFOCorporate CultureEmployee Engagement

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