Finance & Investment

CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Seismic’s Evan Goldstein 

The software developer’s finance chief reflects on his career path, the success of his mentees and his passion for building successful businesses

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Rayanne Harmon
17 Jul 2025
Finance & InvestmentLeadershipCFO on the Spot

Read this next