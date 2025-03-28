Finance & Investment

Half of CFOs have no defence plan for shareholder attacks 

Being the target of an activist campaign is stressful and demoralising – even more so when management and boards are ill-equipped and underprepared to respond

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
28 Mar 2025
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFOCorporate CultureRisk

Read this next