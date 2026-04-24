Finance & Investment

C-suite power couple: how CFOs and CEOs can build a strong partnership

Constructive conflict, chemistry and dropping the ego. CEOs and CFOs share what it really takes to build a successful working relationship

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Sam Birchall
24 Apr 2026
Finance & InvestmentCEOCFO

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