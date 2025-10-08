A

First was the rise of the influencer community, and the influx of video content in particular, which has been a bit overwhelming. When they’re looking at buying software, 76% of millennial and generation Z customers want to start their journey in video format – and they want to self-serve as much as possible. People don’t want to see sales reps anymore and AI is leading a lot of that.

Then there are some landscape issues. A lot of marketing teams aren’t hiring right now, they may be making redundancies instead. Some of that is driven by AI, but CMOs are also dealing with budget cuts, which have affected a lot of business functions.

Against this backdrop there’s this incredible urgency around personalisation. You still have to create a lot of content, which AI can help with, but you can’t allow your output to be just more of the same. It has to be good personalised content; it can’t be completely driven by AI. You have to create more volume, but you also have to maintain a creative spark, communicate your brand values and ensure your message is differentiated so it can cut through a crowded field.

Marketing teams are grappling with that – balancing volume and quality – and then trying to distribute their content across all the various channels we have. We’re launching thousands of assets per week and I know that many other companies are doing the same.