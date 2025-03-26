Authentic automation: here’s how AI can accelerate human creativity 

As AI transforms productivity, brands must balance efficiency with human creativity. OpenAI’s Super Bowl ad, made entirely by humans, highlights a key insight – authenticity still matters

As the Super Bowl’s headlines fade into memory, its lasting impact – more than the startling game result and, arguably, even the half-time show – is in advertising. Super Bowl ads are an industry barometer, spotlighting some of the big global marketing trends for the year ahead. And this year’s top ad, according to the New York Times, was the TV debut of ChatGPT.

The chatbot’s pulsating animated ad spot walked us through humanity’s millennia of achievements, from fire to agriculture to space exploration, before arriving squarely at AI. But the most curious part of all? It was created entirely by humans.

We know that large swathes of workers have already begun outsourcing tasks to AI. So too have 86% of university students, while filmmakers freely use AI to sharpen up Oscar winners’ dialogue. But as AI transforms productivity, OpenAI’s marketing strategy signals a key insight: customers still prioritise the power of human creativity.

This aligns with new marketing research that reveals over half (53%) of consumers would feel disappointed if a brand used AI to create an advert. These findings underscore a growing challenge for brands and businesses: how can they efficiently use AI while maintaining authenticity and trust? How do we bridge this paradox and sensitively identify ways of fostering AI-augmented, human-centered creativity and connection?

The limits of AI in creative expression

The VML Future 100: 2025 report sheds new light on consumer sentiment towards AI-driven creativity. A growing consumer desire to reconnect, with nature and with each other, seems at odds with the widespread adoption of technology. The report found that 43% of creative artists globally have used generative tools to create artwork and more than a third have done the same to make music. Even so, many of these early experiments are perhaps best kept private for now, as demonstrated by fierce backlash to the first AI-written feature film.

In fact, less than half (47%) of people would watch a movie starring AI-generated actors and only 37% of people would happily purchase music performed by AI – though that number might spike after a night at ABBA Voyage. Despite advances in tech, more than three-quarters (76%) of people firmly believe technology will never take creativity away from humanity.

It might come as no surprise, then, that global brands have reacted accordingly. H&M has already restricted its use of AI in ad content production, while Dove has pledged to never use AI to create or distort images of women. But AI also offers unprecedented efficiencies across content creation, audience targeting and predictive analytics. So how can we meld advanced technology with human creativity for an ultra-efficient, effective happy medium?

Implement AI responsibly to drive real business results

When integrating AI into your brand, your ultimate goal should be enhancing authenticity. Consumers only trust brands that align with their values so, rather than replacing human creativity, AI should be prioritised in high-impact, data-heavy areas. For instance, as AI evolves, it will increasingly become a tool to reinforce sustainability efforts, such as predictive waste reduction in the fashion industry or regenerative agriculture insights in food brands, to help companies prove their commitment to people and the planet. This is all while efforts to reduce AI’s own environmental impacts are increasing.

In areas where people and AI may more closely intersect, aim to promote the tech as a facilitator, rather than a substitute. Instead of AI generating content in isolation, use it to co-create with human artists, writers and designers. Musicians, for example, can use AI tools to generate initial beats, bass lines and different textures for the artists to build upon. Brands can develop interactive campaigns where consumers contribute their ideas and then AI helps bring them to life – creating a sense of shared authorship.

This guidelines should also extend into the physical world. For instance, fitness brands could create AI-powered training plans that match users with local workout partners based on goals, location and schedules, merging digital convenience with in-person connection. Similarly, retailers could deploy AI-powered concierge services that enrich shopping experiences by personalising recommendations based on real-time mood analysis. Take H&M, which uses a chatbot on the Kik messaging platform to offer fashion advice and personalised product recommendations. The chatbot engages users through personality quizzes and styling tips, tailoring suggestions to individual preferences.

Here, AI-driven customisation shouldn’t feel intrusive; it should feel like a friend who knows you well. Brands must continuously refine algorithms to ensure they subtly enhance experiences, such as curating travel itineraries based on past behaviour that also leaves room for serendipity. It’s this human edge, powered by AI capability, that truly elevates customer experiences and engagement.

The intersection of AI, creativity and trust

Ultimately, the best way to combat consumer scepticism is through radical transparency. Brands should proactively communicate how AI is being used, ensuring ethical standards, human oversight and safeguards against bias so consumers feel like they’re in control. Preemptive honesty can even drive positive PR, too – with Dove’s AI pledge making headlines around the world.

By taking this approach, businesses can redefine the role of AI in creativity; not as a tool for isolation, but as a force for deeper human connection. While machines can stimulate creativity, real brand trust and loyalty are built through authentic engagement. If we can implement AI responsibly, and use it as a catalyst for meaningful reconnection, then perhaps next year’s Super Bowl ads will spotlight this as humanity’s greatest achievement of all.

Pip Hulbert is the UK CEO of agency VML