Marketing

Why B2B is stealing the show at Cannes Lions 2025

Once the quieter cousin to B2C, B2B marketing is enjoying a creative renaissance. We speak to key industry leaders on why business-to-business is booming, how AI is accelerating innovation and what it takes to win big at Cannes

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Francesca Cassidy
25 Apr 2025
sidebar-image
MarketingB2B Marketing

Read this next