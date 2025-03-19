Marketing

Lessons in branding: marketers can learn a lot from YouTube’s 20-year success story

Amid fierce competition in the social media space, YouTube is fighting to maintain its position as the world’s most popular video-sharing platform. Marketers can learn several lessons from its success

Greg Silverman
Head of brand economics, Interbrand
MarketingBrandingOpinion

