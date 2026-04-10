Leadership

The autonomous enterprise: how the C-suite is becoming agentic

As AI moves from conversation to execution, a new wave of autonomous tools is rebuilding business operations from the plumbing up

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Tom Dennis
10 Apr 2026
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceC-SuiteDigital

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