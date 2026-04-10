The autonomous enterprise: how the C-suite is becoming agentic

The initial excitement over generative AI is cooling into a more practical, and arguably more powerful, reality for the C-suite. For years, the singularity has been discussed as a distant, theoretical horizon where machines surpass human intelligence. But for the modern business leader, this is a distraction. The real story of 2026 is not a future prophecy; it is the immediate rise of agentic AI – autonomous systems that do not just talk, but act.

While early experiments focused on surface-level search and simple chatbots, the next stage of transformation is defined by enterprise agents. These are autonomous systems that carry out complex, multi-step workflows without constant human intervention. For leaders navigating this transition, the focus is shifting from what AI can say to what it can do.

The next stage of enterprise AI

This evolution is being driven by new tools that connect intelligence directly to firms’ operational plumbing. Anthropic’s 2026 Agentic Coding Trends Report shows a meaningful inflection point in adoption. Over half (57%) of organisations now deploy agents for multi-stage workflows, while 16% have progressed to cross-functional processes that span multiple teams. This transition suggests that AI is no longer a peripheral experiment, but a core piece of infrastructure.

Anthropic is leading much of this shift by positioning its Claude model as a next-generation colleague for the office. By prioritising safety and factual accuracy over creative flair, the firm is moving away from general consumer assistants. Instead, it offers tools that can ingest an entire codebase or hundreds of legal documents to provide strategic value.

For leaders, this represents a move from human-in-the-loop to human-on-the-loop. Instead of micro-managing every prompt, executives are now overseeing autonomous agents that handle the heavy lifting of data synthesis. Nicola Johnson, CFO at Pulse Clean Energy, notes that these tools are becoming essential for focus. “It just removes the clutter and cuts down the admin more than anything,” she says. “We want to be as efficient as possible with the bits that aren’t value-adding, so we can focus on the strategic bit.”

The integration challenge

The greatest barrier to implementing these systems is not intelligence, but integration. Many AI tools remain trapped as expensive dashboards, largely because they lack real-time access to operational data. To be useful, an agent must be able to see the current state of the business and do something about it.

“Traditional long-term planning is no longer fit for purpose”

Traditional systems rely on slow, polling-based architectures where data is checked at intervals. Services like HiveMQ and EMQX replaces this with event-driven streaming. Using a lightweight IoT protocol these services stream real-time data from devices to AI models. It acts as a fast, reliable backbone for feeding data to AI models for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and autonomous systems This allows AI agents to observe and act on telemetry – such as power usage or production quality – the moment it becomes relevant. When an agent can react to a sensor in milliseconds, it stops being a report-writer and starts being an operator.

Similarly, developers like Axoniq and JellyFish as well as AWS and Azure are enabling agents to interact with complex internal systems through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This standard allows an AI agent to send a natural language prompt that maps directly to a system command. It ensures business logic runs just as it would for a human employee, but with the speed and scale of software.

A leadership mindset shift

Rachita Sundar, CFO at Qualtrics, believes the transition requires a change in mindset from the top down. “The skills I built as a software engineer, such as critical thinking, curiosity and problem-solving, serve me very well in business,” she says. “I was used to looking at everything as white space, as an opportunity.” For the modern C-suite, the ‘white space’ is now the gap between data and action that agents are beginning to fill.

In the business and marketing space, AgentPress is showing how these tools transform business case planning and sales enablement. Rather than using AI to merely write drafts, firms use agents to orchestrate custom business cases in seconds, researching accounts, use cases, products, and ICPs automatically in a single, automated loop.

This shift is forcing a total rethink of performance and talent. When an agent can handle the SEO strategy or the initial financial audit, the value of human staff shifts toward oversight and ethics. Pearson, CHRO Ali Bebo is rebuilding performance management to keep pace with these shifts. She argues that traditional long-term planning is now outdated in a time of swift AI advancements.

“Traditional long-term planning, anchored in annual or even 18-month cycles, is no longer fit for purpose,” Bebo says. Instead, she advocates for a more agile approach where leaders “act their way into the right thinking” rather than trying to plan every outcome in advance. Her ‘GPS’ model for skills allows the organisation to recalibrate in six-month increments, ensuring that human talent remains complementary to machine capability.

Leaders must maintain a sufficient pipeline of talent to avoid long-term capability gaps

The move toward an autonomous enterprise requires more than just a tech budget; it requires a new leadership philosophy. As AI agents begin to handle the ‘clutter’ of the modern office, the role of the human leader becomes more about setting the guardrails and the vision.

However, the cost of standing still is higher. The impact of AI is already visible in workforce changes throughout 2025. Many companies now use AI tools to boost employee productivity while simultaneously reducing recruitment for junior roles. Leaders must maintain a sufficient pipeline of talent to avoid long-term capability gaps, even as they automate entry-level tasks.

From singularity to strategy

For the board, the lesson is clear: the singularity is a distraction, but the agent is a reality. Success in 2026 depends on how well a company can integrate these autonomous tools into its core processes. This requires a focus on ‘data readiness’ and a willingness to dismantle the silos that prevent agents from accessing the information they need.

As Deputy’s CFO, Emma Seymour, notes: “AI agents won’t just be tools, they’ll be teammates.” This means treating AI implementation not as a software installation, but as a change management project.

The autonomous office is a practical reality that demands a response today. Leaders who focus on the plumbing will be the ones who scale successfully. Those who wait for a mythical singularity will find themselves outpaced by the agents already working next door.