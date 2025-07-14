When Donald Trump unveiled the first round of radical US tariffs in April this year, Vivian Tu – a self-professed “Wall Street girly” – took to TikTok to explain to her 2.7 million followers what the levies would mean for the economy. “I’m Vivian, your rich BFF,” she said to the camera, “and I’m here to teach you the finance you should have been taught at school.”

A former trader, Tu creates serious finance and economic content on social media – even if it doesn’t always look that way. With post titles such as “What does lipstick have to do with a recession? ” her candy-coated take on financial news is a refreshing change from the jargon-heavy commentary typical of mainstream media, AGMs or corporate press releases.

Tu is part of a growing wave of financial influencers – or ‘finfluencers’ – who are using social media to share financial advice or promote products and services to their followers. Some finfluencers are qualified finance professionals or business experts, while others are non-specialist social media personalities or celebrities. On one hand, this new breed of financial figureheads has helped democratise the world of finance. On the other, the lack of accountability and formal credentials means that finfluencers can spread misleading and, in some cases harmful, financial information.

For better or worse, the rise of finfluencers has changed the financial landscape. For many gen-Z and millennial users, these curated feeds of clipped videos are the primary source of financial education. The Young Money report by MRM, a management consultancy, found that just under half (45%) of people aged 18 to 30 receive all of their financial information from social media, and six in 10 (59%) follow a finfluencer. Only 3% of respondents said they do not trust information from finfluencers – the vast majority (77%) do.

The emergence of finfluencers as a trusted source marks a fundamental shift in how people consume financial information. This is directly impacting how businesses engage with their audiences, build credibility and approach financial communication.

Safeguarding financial messaging

News of financial updates can spread quickly online, attracting reactions and insights in real time. Increasingly, social media platforms serve as forums for the public to debate and dissect financial updates such as central bank announcements or surprise earnings results. Business leaders must understand this new landscape and take steps to protect their companies’ stocks and reputations.

“It is increasingly important for companies to monitor TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and other platforms, to understand how their company’s financial narrative is being discussed and interpreted online,” says Jack Richards, global head of integrated marketing at Onclusive, a PR firm. “Finance chiefs are responsible for understanding how their business is perceived in the wider market. They need to think more coherently about social media and implement a strategy around it.”

Specifically, finance leaders should consider how to communicate financial narratives in a fast-paced digital landscape, ensuring their messaging is trustworthy, accessible and engaging.

CFOs are playing a role akin to finfluencers within the corporate financial landscape

“The rise of finfluencers has made financial storytelling more immediate and, frankly, more human,” says Francisco Gaffney, the CEO and chairman of Trinity SES, a software developer. There is more pressure to be agile in responding to market signals and stakeholder concerns, he adds. “For finance leaders, it means that the traditional format of investor updates or boardroom slideshows is no longer enough. If you don’t offer clarity, someone else will – and it may not be accurate.”

One of the unintended consequences of finfluencing is that it has raised expectations for visibility over decision-making. Companies are under pressure to improve their financial process traceability ; to show, not tell, how decisions were made. “People want to know where numbers come from, what’s influencing them and whether there’s alignment between financial results and the day-to-day reality,” says Gaffney.

Businesses may benefit from partnering with credible financial educators, investing in corporate content that demystifies financial results and strategies during earnings calls or using more interactive formats, such as LinkedIn posts or online Q&A sessions.

CFOs as finfluencers

Finfluencers are perfecting the art of translating complex financial terminology, strategies and performance data in plain terms that resonate with broader audiences. CFOs, tasked with promoting clear financial communication, can learn from this.

“CFOs are increasingly expected to become active communicators, playing a role akin to finfluencers within the corporate financial landscape, though their specific audience and messaging might differ,” Richards says.

A strong online presence has been linked to enhanced reputation among executives. According to a report by Brunswick, a corporate advisory firm, financial readers trust a CEO who uses social media up to nine times more than one who does not. Similarly, greater CFO visibility is linked with improved investor perceptions, brand value and financial performance, Atkinson notes. “While a CFO’s personal blog post on LinkedIn might not appeal to all customers, a corporate Instagram page featuring various stakeholders sharing insights, including from the finance function, can be more authentic and engaging,” he says. Finance leaders can also use social media to join broader conversations about sustainability, social impact and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ultimately, the way that people access information, as well as the kind of information they seek, has changed. Research by Reuters Institute found that social media has overtaken television as the primary news source in the US, with the UK following a similar trajectory. “Finfluencers are garnering more trust than many institutions,” Richard says. “For most gen-Z and millennial consumers, trust is built mainly in newsfeeds, not boardrooms.” There is an opportunity for businesses and their finance chiefs to tap into that.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em

In the financial services space, finfluencers are not just reshaping how information is shared, they’re influencing real behaviour, from increasing sign-ups to savings apps to shaping investment decisions. Finfluencer accounts often attract have highly engaged audiences who actively seek financial knowledge. Businesses that tap into this can benefit from third-party validation, improved customer education or user acquisition.

One financial firm is capitalising on the trend by bringing these new mouthpieces into the fold. The UK-based mortgage lender MPowered produces two YouTube shows, one aimed at the general public and the other at mortgage brokers, both featuring finfluencers. According to the firm’s director of growth, Jake Atkinson, the partnership has increased engagement with customers and led to more positive brand discussions online.

“We’ve found that finfluencers can help to address the inconsistency between what many financial institutions communicate, which is stock market activity, interest rates and financial results, and what consumers are really interested in on social media – credit cards, rewards, perks and savings rates,” Atkinson says.

Beware of finfluencer risks

Finfluencers can be a powerful tool for financial firms looking to modernise their image and drive awareness, credibility and relevance. However, senior leaders must consider several factors before entering into partnerships on social media. “Creator fit is essential” says Joseph Black, co-founder of Shout, an international influencer-marketing agency. “Businesses need to work with qualified creators who genuinely understand and care about the financial topic in question.”

The traditional format of investor updates or boardroom slideshows is no longer enough

Black emphasises the importance of building a long-term relationship with the creator, as opposed to running one-off campaigns that may not feel authentic. That might mean co-creating educational series, collaborating on live Q&As or giving some users early access to new tools or products. “The best partnerships feel organic and empower creators with enough flexibility to tailor the message to their audience over extended timeframes while still ensuring key facts and disclaimers are communicated properly,” Black explains.

Businesses must also take care to avoid partnerships with influencers who provide misguided or even illegal advice. Firms must prioritise proper accreditation, not merely high follower counts, when selecting an influencer, Atkinson says. “It is crucial that the influencer’s behaviour models the message they are delivering or it may damage the brand’s reputation and fail to drive the desired consumer behaviour.” CFOs, who are ultimately responsible for approving all financial-promotions policies, must be involved in all such decisions on the use of influencer partners, Atkinson adds.

For better or worse, finfluencers have captured the attention and trust of the next generation of investors and consumers. For finance leaders, that shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity. By embracing the principles behind finfluencers’ transparent approach to financial communication, CFOs can help redefine trustworthy financial leadership for the digital age.