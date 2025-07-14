Finance & Investment

The finfluencer effect: why CFOs must rethink financial communication

Social media is filled with people offering hot takes on a range of financial issues. This has repercussions for how businesses are perceived online and how finance leaders must share and communicate critical information 

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
14 Jul 2025
Finance & InvestmentCFOLeadershipSocial Media

Read this next