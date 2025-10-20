Finance & Investment

What this CFO learnt by going to law school mid-career

When Kimberlee Duval enrolled in law school at age 50, it wasn’t a pivot, it was an upgrade – transforming how she leads, manages risk and leverages AI. Her story is a powerful case for reinvention at the top

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
20 Oct 2025
Finance & InvestmentLeadershipRisk & RegulationC-SuiteCFOCorporate CultureInterviewLeadershipLegal

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours