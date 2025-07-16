Economy & Consumer Trends

Mansions House speech 2025: what reforms were announced?

As part of Rachel Reeves’ attempts to stimulate economic growth and woo financial markets there will be a round of deregulation, lending rules will be relaxed and new listings will be accelerated

Sam Birchall
16 Jul 2025
Economy & Consumer TrendsFinance & InvestmentEconomyFinanceRiskUK

