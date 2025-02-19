Finance & Investment

Three-minute explainer on… stagflation

US tariffs will likely fuel inflation and trigger an economic slowdown. Economists say this combination – known as stagflation – is the worst of both worlds

Sam Birchall
19 Feb 2025
Economy & Consumer TrendsFinance & InvestmentRiskThree-minute explainerUK

