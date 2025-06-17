Finance & Investment

Pisces is not perfect, but is it enough to revive UK capital markets? 

Questions remain over how successful the FCA’s new private stock market will be in boosting the UK’s growth and competitiveness 

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
17 Jun 2025
Finance & InvestmentFinanceLondon Stock ExchangePrivate marketsPublic marketsUK

Read this next