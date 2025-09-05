Technology

Why shopper insights are a leader’s most powerful retail media asset

As retailers and marketplaces race to build retail media networks, smaller players face the challenge of competing with giants like Walmart and Amazon. Sam Wright, retail media consultant at Kevel, explains how innovation, first-party data and customer experience can give them the edge – while AI and standardisation reshape the future of retail advertising.

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Digital TransformationTechnologyDigitalRetailSponsored

Read this next