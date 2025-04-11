Technology

UK cyber breach survey reveals boards deprioritising security

The number of ransomware attacks in the UK has doubled and phishing remains a huge threat. Businesses understand this, yet boards are not taking the action to match

Tamlin Magee
11 Apr 2025
