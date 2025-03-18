Technology

Ultra-aggressive Medusa ransom gang sparks FBI warning

Although the Medusa cybercrime gang has been around since 2021, attacks using its ransomware-as-a-service variant are on the rise. Critical-infrastructure providers and organisations hosting sensitive data are at greatest risk

Tamlin Magee
18 Mar 2025
