Opinion

Business leaders could be sleepwalking into a talent drought by 2030

By cutting entry-level roles in favour of AI and automation, organisations are dismantling the very pipeline that produces future judgement, leadership and resilience

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Aaron Alburey
co-founder of Lace Partners
Talent & CultureCorporate CultureHRtalent

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