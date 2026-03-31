Opinion

The latest hire at M&S is a reminder that creativity can save the High Street

The retailer’s appointment of the actor Gillian Anderson as its first-ever chief compliments officer may look like a playful PR moment, but it reflects a deeper strategy powering the retailer’s resurgence

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Elena Bersadschi
Chief marketing officer at Rotageek
MarketingC-SuiteMarketing

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