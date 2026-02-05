Three-minute explainer on…friction-maxxing

In an era defined by speed, efficiency and seamless digital experiences, the idea of deliberately avoiding things that make your life more convenient might seem counterintuitive. Yet a new concept known as ‘friction-maxxing’ is advocating for just that.

The term was introduced earlier this year by the columnist Kathryn Jezer-Morton in The Cut. Friction-maxxing, she writes, is about building tolerance for inconvenience rather than eliminating it entirely. Instead of obsessing over smooth, painless processes in every corner of life, friction-maxxing encourages people to pause, reflect and embrace small obstacles that can end up sharpening judgment, deepening engagement and cultivating resilience. Here’s why it’s a valuable practice for businesses.

Why friction-maxxing matters in business

Modern technology has removed much of life’s natural friction. From instant delivery apps to algorithmically optimised workflows, everything is engineered for ease and convenience. Yet this very design can erode critical thinking, creativity and long-term planning.

Studies show automation can lead to a decline in meaningful work and autonomy. Research conducted by the Institute of Labor Economics, found workers became more reliant on a machine’s pace of work and had a more limited understanding of the full production process as a result.

Maybe this is an opportunity to think more clearly than we ever have about what is interesting and essential

Similarly, Microsoft, in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, discovered that using generative AI could potentially weaken certain cognitive abilities. The study surveyed 319 workers about their GenAI usage and found that participants who were sceptical of AI tended to rely more on their own critical-thinking skills. In contrast, those who placed greater trust in AI tools were less likely to guide or oversee them, particularly for tasks perceived as low-stakes. According to the researchers, this reliance could lead to a decline in independent problem-solving.

In a corporate context, hyper-convenience risks creating employees who are ill-prepared for ambiguity, leaders who undervalue deliberation and products that prioritise speed over lasting impact. It can also rob employees of a sense of satisfaction. Afterall, strategic challenges can be surprisingly valuable. Assembling furniture has been proven to boost engagement and perceived value – a phenomenon known as the ‘IKEA effect’ – highlighting the hidden benefits of effort.

How to start friction-maxxing

For senior leaders, friction-maxxing is an opportunity to experiment with reintroducing productive friction into daily processes and decision-making.

This could mean slowing down key approvals to encourage diverse perspectives, adding a mandatory 24-hour delay before sending high-impact emails, introducing a no meeting rule unless there’s a written agenda, designing customer journeys that require thoughtful engagement or fostering internal debates that challenge assumptions. The goal is not inefficiency, it’s resilience, adaptability and the ability to thrive in complexity.

“Maybe this is an opportunity to think more clearly than we ever have about what is interesting and essential about being human,” writes Jezer-Morton. “Maybe we’ve never had a chance to see our own humanity so clearly, but now with tech innovation bearing down on us so hard, we can’t take it for granted anymore. So I’m friction-maxxing through it.” Perhaps it is time for businesses to do the same.

In 2026, organisations that balance convenience with deliberate friction may end up with stronger teams, more innovative strategies and a sustainable competitive edge.