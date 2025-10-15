The Raconteur 50 2025

The Raconteur 50

What makes a CEO exceptional? Achieving strong financial performance will always be key to the role, but modern business leaders are judged on much more than revenue or share price. Successful CEOs today must foster healthy and high-performing workplaces, set the tone for sustainability, adapt their business to an increasingly unpredictable operating environment and spearhead the adoption of innovative technologies.

We believe each person in the Raconteur 50 is a model of an exceptional CEO.

The Raconteur 50 aims to highlight outstanding achievements in overcoming crises, ensuring strong employee engagement and wellbeing, innovating with digital technology, driving sustainability or social impact and transforming markets or business models.

By shining a light on the UK’s best business leaders, we hope to inspire CEOs of the future and provide insights into what it takes to lead from the top.