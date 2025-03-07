Learning to lead: how to earn respect

For business leaders, the respect of people in the organisation is a chiefly desirable asset. It is especially useful in challenging situations that require difficult decisions. As executives are continuously tasked with making such decisions, their ability to command respect across the organisation is essential for effective leadership.

Respect is primaril y gained through admirable behaviour and can be built by demonstrating four key qualities.

1 Fairness This is the ability to look at the bigger picture – beyond your own interests – and act on behalf of others. 2 Empathy Empathy is being able to see things from another’s point of view; to take on different perspectives without losing your own judgement and sense of what’s needed in any given situation. 3 Courage No leader will be respected if they can’t stand up for themselves and what they believe. Courage means being prepared to be unpopular and make unpopular decisions when needed. 4 Consistency Consistency means creating a shared understanding of who you are and how you’re likely to behave. This prevents others from second-guessing how you will show up and helps to build trust.

Why building respect can be so difficult

It can be difficult for leaders to overcome the common human desire to be liked. It’s hardwired into us for the survival of our species and yet it’s almost impossible to be respected as a leader if you shy away from challenging situations or decisions.

To overcome the instinct to please people, it is important to have a firm sense of who you are as a person – not just as a business leader – as well as an idea of how you want to be remembered.

Being clear about your principles, and prepared to stand by them where appropriate, is crucial. However, it is equally important to understand that tricky decisions always involve trade-offs – they wouldn’t be tricky otherwise. Leaders who want to be respected must hone the instinct for recognising when to compromise and when to stand firm.

Once you have made a decision or taken a stance, you can earn respect by communicating it clearly. Be transparent and stay out of workplace politics. It must never appear as though you are making decisions in your personal interest or without fully deliberating the options. We’ve all worked with someone who says, “This is what we’re doing – like it or lump it.” Do we respect them for it? Not always, no.

I’ve always enjoyed the quote, “Make two people proud; your 8-year-old self and your 80-year-old self.” This is an invitation to be the best version of ourselves, regardless of other people’s opinions. That’s a stance we can all respect.

Sairah Ashman is global CEO of brand consultancy Wolff Olins