The DEI wars: dissecting the myths and mayhem

DEI is bad for business

McKinsey’s reports have come under fire recently as subsequent studies have failed to replicate its finding that DEI policies improve financial performance. But in my early HR career in the banking industry, these studies were crucial for persuading a data-driven audience of the benefits of diversity.

It’s common sense that putting the best minds together, regardless of demographic, leads to a broader range of opinions and experiences being heard. Often when you look at winning teams, there is a diversity of mindset which provides a wider lens through which to view challenges.

But our own biases can affect how we build teams. Affinity bias leads us to favour people similar to ourselves who share the same experiences.

As great as we are as a human race, our minds are lazy and can, without conscious effort, be one-dimensional. Having a preference for people who share backgrounds, experiences and outlooks is proven to be the easier, more comfortable option.

This is how bias spills into recruitment or even when choosing which friends to spend time with. Research has shown affinity bias limits our possibilities and ties us to a comfortable existence with people we perceive to be similar to ourselves.

Of course, as a proponent of inclusion, throughout my career I have hired HR management teams with diversity of thought, educational background, gender, age and geographical experience. My last management team at Adidas was a clear example.

But, to be transparent, leading such teams is far more challenging because the views, opinions and experience are more varied. This means finding consensus can take much longer.

However, if this is the compromise, I feel validated for creating a team dynamic where everyone has an equal voice and an ability to influence the shape of HR policy.

Organisations that are leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion are 25% to 36% more likely to have higher profits than their peers, according to the World Economic Forum. Innovation is 20% higher and there is a 30% greater ability to reduce business risks during decision-making.

Aside from the research, it’s important to dispel the myth that DEI is equivalent to lowering the bar. Even when working with targets or an ambition to have gender balance or global gender parity – which will take another 134 years at the current pace of change – having such goals doesn’t mean companies are reducing their standards.