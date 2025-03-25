Opinion

The DEI wars: dissecting the myths and mayhem

As a wave of anti-DEI sentiment sweeps across the corporate world, Raconteur columnist and former Adidas executive board member Amanda Rajkumar debunks the myths and misconceptions that are provoking some companies to roll back their diversity initiatives

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Amanda Rajkumar
25 Mar 2025
Future of WorkTalent & CultureCorporate CultureDiversity & InclusionHROpinion

Read this next