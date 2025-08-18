Opinion

Memoirs of an out-of-office CHRO, part two: limbo in ‘Recruiterland’

In part two of this series, Amanda Rajkumar, a former HR executive, tells of the many emotions, from confusion to hopelessness, typical in C-level jobseekers

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Amanda Rajkumar
18 Aug 2025
LeadershipC-SuiteCHRO MemoirsOpinionTalent Management

Read this next