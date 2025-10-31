Leadership

From shop floor to CEO: an un-corporate playbook from Kurt Geiger’s chief exec

Neil Clifford went from a single O-level and the shop floor to the corner office. Here, he discusses how crisis-era kindness, sharp execution and a home-grown talent pipeline can power growth – and what British leaders can copy

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Francesca Cassidy
31 Oct 2025
Growth StrategiesLeadershipTalent & CultureC-SuiteInterviewRetailTalent Management

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours