Global Business

EU Cloud and AI Development Act: what sovereign cloud means in new laws

The European Commission’s newly proposed CADA turns digital sovereignty from a vague political ambition into hard infrastructure law

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Tom Dennis
09 Jun 2026
Global BusinessCultureArtificial IntelligenceEuropeRegulation

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