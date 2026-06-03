Technology

AI agents ‘consistently’ violate EU law: how should organisations respond?

Aithos Research finds top LLMs consistently violate EU laws to achieve workplace goals. Here is how enterprises must adapt

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Simon Chandler
03 Jun 2026
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurity

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