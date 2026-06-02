Cloud Computing

EU restricts US cloud services plan: key rules and questions

The EU is considering rules that could restrict dominant US cloud providers from handling sensitive government data, potentially reshaping Europe’s public-sector tech market.

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Tom Dennis
02 Jun 2026
Global BusinessTechnologyCultureC-SuiteCloud ComputingTechnology

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