Future of Work

Talent 2030: The six trends shaping the truly agile workforce of tomorrow

From the rise of data-driven talent intelligence to the growing importance of human skills and career autonomy, new research from Deloitte understanding business leaders’ perspectives on talent agility identifies six trends that reveal how forward-thinking employers ought to prepare for a radically different world of work

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Future of WorkTalent & CultureSponsoredTalent AgilityTalent Management

Read this next