Finance & Investment

Ready for Lyft-off: Freenow’s CFO on driving a sell-side deal

Lyft’s acquisition of Freenow marked a turning point for both companies – and a defining challenge for newly appointed CFO, Lennart Zipfel. He reveals what it takes to lead a business through a major sell-side transaction

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
25 Nov 2025
Finance & InvestmentCorporate CultureM&A

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours