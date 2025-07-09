The hidden numeracy confidence gap is freezing women out of finance

“Math class is tough!” This was one of the phrases programmed into Teen Talk Barbie – a talking edition of the doll launched in 1992. The statement, which was seen to promote the view that girls and women are naturally less suited to mathematics, provoked an uproar from mathematicians, educators and the general public.

Perhaps if the message did not operate within a social context that repeatedly undermines girls’ mathematical ability, it would not be a target for criticism. Sadly, that is not the case. Despite efforts to reduce bias in the subject and encourage girls into STEM, there remains a sizable gender divide in confidence with numbers.

Teenage boys are far more likely to pursue mathematics at A-level – and are now outperforming girls in exams. Research conducted for the annual Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study found that boys consistently exceeded girls in maths, economics and statistics in UK schools in 2024. The divergence, researchers suggest, is driven not by ability – as some may wrongly assume – but by anxiety and a lack of belonging.

Once these anxieties take root, they can follow women through life. A study this year of more than 2,000 UK adults by the National Numeracy charity reveals that one in three women would be deterred from applying to a job if it listed numeracy or data as a core requirement – compared to just one in five men. Findings show that women are also twice as anxious as men about maths.

This disparity, known as the gender numeracy gap, may be quietly narrowing the talent funnel for finance roles.

That young girls and women are being dissuaded from pursuing number-heavy jobs is a serious problem for the finance industry – and particularly for the CFO talent pipeline. The sector is well aware it needs to attract more women, especially at senior level where they remain stubbornly under-represented. Of the 275 CFOs appointed to publicly listed companies globally in 2024, just 70 were women.

At the same time, the finance function is currently undergoing a transformation, driven by AI, making strong data literacy essential for the next generation of professionals.

Crucially, the numeracy gap not only pushes young girls away from certain careers, it drags down their future earnings. Reams of papers have been published on the link between low numeracy confidence and lower wages and fewer career opportunities. This is a major problem in finance – where women already face substantial pay gaps.

There are multiple career barriers for women in finance, including pervasive gender stereotypes and a lack of representation from female role models. Not to mention the structural issues of unequal pay and the cost of childcare. But the numeracy confidence gap shows how quickly schooling introduces an early barrier to entry. It is the unseen force holding back under-represented talent by reinforcing damaging attitudes and behaviours from a very young age.

Finance must help plug the maths gap

National Numeracy is working to encourage more women and girls to explore careers in the traditionally male-dominated finance and investing sector, using mentorship programmes and workshops to build confidence with numbers.

The charity is urging financial institutions to acknowledge their pivotal role in closing the gender numeracy confidence gap. In partnership with a group of banks, including Capital One, Barclays and Scottish Widows, it has launched a new task force aimed at tackling negative perceptions of numeracy and promoting a more inclusive approach to financial skills development. In doing so, the industry has an opportunity to attract a pool of talent who may have previously felt a career in finance wasn’t for them.

For businesses, the potential upside of a more inclusive approach to financial education is huge. Lower mathematics attainment and number confidence has been linked to low productivity and growth and costs the economy up to £25bn a year.

Women should never be allowed to think that number- or data-led roles are a daunting prospect, any more than girls should be led to believe that maths is not for them. Challenging these outdated gender stereotypes early on is essential to ensuring they don’t limit future career aspirations.