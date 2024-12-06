Eight ways for CFOs to grow their network

1

Set clear objectives

Networking requires a big investment of time and energy. Having a clearly defined goal in mind can make the process more fulfilling and productive, whether it’s learning about industry trends, expanding into a new market, finding potential partners or seeking mentorship.

“It’s easy to assume that you should be networking,” says Christoph Martin, CFO at pensions app PensionBee. “But having a purpose or objective can focus your time and attention. You’ll be able to find the most relevant peer groups or events.”

Being strategic can make the process less intimidating, according to David Selby, the former CFO and current CEO of Resident Advisor, a music events organiser. “I created a list of the top 25 people in the industry I wanted to be on better terms with by the end of the year. Over time, I did this for different sectors and regions. I had a New York list, a London list and so on.”