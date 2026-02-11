CFO on the spot: 9 questions with StorMagic’s Maarten Odding

Maarten Odding brings more than ten years of experience in senior finance roles, most recently as the CFO at StorMagic where he oversees the company’s global finance function. StorMagic provides software that helps organisations keep their critical in-store applications running without interruption. Its technology supports systems such as point of sale, self-checkout, inventory management and security cameras by keeping them running on-site rather than relying on the cloud.

Odding’s leadership philosophy is grounded less in technical complexity than in trust and simplicity. Here, he shares his views on what makes a strong finance leader, why focus beats scale in crowded tech markets and how he keeps both his data – and his diary – under control.

Q What skills or traits does a good finance leader need? A Be kind, be transparent and be trustworthy. Those are the big three for me. I would not be a CFO if people had not given me the confidence and opportunity to grow, so I try to do the same for others. That starts with my teams, giving them responsibility and chances to progress and it extends to my network. A simple example is our auditor appointment, which began because I kept in touch with someone I worked with at a Big Four firm I worked for. I like to bring people up with me and share success.

Q What excites you most about your current role? A Every company I have worked for has been smaller than the last, and I have learned that I can make a bigger impact in smaller organizations. My remit is broad. I manage finance, infrastructure, renewals, sales order processing and the sales desk. Every day is different, and often it is not about finance at all. We have about 70 people globally. The diversity of locations and backgrounds brings a lot of energy and keeps the work interesting.

Q What’s the biggest challenge facing your sector at the moment? A Technology moves very fast. There are thousands of software vendors trying to find a slice of the market. You have to define your added value clearly and know what makes you different. You cannot be everything to everyone or you become a commodity. Part of that discipline is saying no to opportunities that are not a fit and focusing hard on the ones that are. It is tempting to chase every deal, but fit matters for the customer and for us.

Q What single thing do you think would make your job easier? A Fewer cold calls. I can get 20 calls in a day from people pushing services. I have never purchased something because someone called me out of the blue. It is a big time-sink. A recent helpful change is a live transcript feature from my phone provider, which lets me screen calls more efficiently.

Q What is the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received? A A former CFO used to mark my work with KSS and NSS. Keep it simple, stupid. And no s***, Sherlock. In roles that are full of technical detail and acronyms, it is important to communicate in a way people understand without trying to dazzle them. Keep it simple and relevant. Do not state the obvious. I try to stick to that.

Q hich book do you think every finance leader should read at least once? A Information Is Beautiful by David McCandless. It is a book of infographics that reminds you there are many ways to present data beyond the standard Excel bar chart. I flip through it for inspiration to make information engaging and keep the focus on the core message.

Q What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout? A I have two daughters, six and eight. They bring me back to normal life quickly. The first question when I get home is often, “Will you play with me?” and it is hard to say no. I also make sure I exercise every day at lunchtime. We are a global company, and I work from home most of the time, so getting out of the chair and out of the same four walls is essential for my mental health. I block an hour in the afternoon, get outside, and come back energized for the rest of the day.

Q What’s been your proudest achievement in your current role? A No single project jumps out. I am proud of the level of trust we have built across StorMagic. I feel like a trusted sounding board across departments. That comes from being transparent and true to your word. StorMagic is approaching its twentieth anniversary with many long-serving team members. There is a real sense of shared ownership and stewardship. It feels personal. We celebrate successes together and support each other in tough moments. Being part of that is something I am proud of.