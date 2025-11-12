Finance & Investment

CFO on the spot: 10 questions with de Novo Solutions’ Paul Shilham 

From self-taught accountant to CFO, Paul Shilham has built his career on curiosity, integrity and balance – qualities now shaping de Novo Solutions’ next phase of growth

Rayanne Harmon
12 Nov 2025
Finance & InvestmentLeadershipC-SuiteCFOCFO on the SpotCorporate Culture

